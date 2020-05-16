Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea links 162 cases to clubgoers

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 16-05-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 09:56 IST
South Korea links 162 cases to clubgoers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean officials say they so far confirmed 162 coronavirus cases linked to club-goers in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, but also expressed cautious hope that infections are beginning to wane. Health Ministry official Son Young-race on Saturday said the country may have ducked a major surge in transmissions in a region where half of its 51 million people live, pointing out that the daily increase in infections has been within 30 over the past days despite a jump in tests.

Son said 46,000 have so far been tested after health workers earlier this month detected a slew of infections linked to clubs and other nightspots in Seoul's Itaewon entertainment district. "It's notable there were no new transmissions in churches, call centers, and gyms where virus carriers went to," Son said.

He said this was a sign that facilities and businesses are properly practicing hygiene and enforcing distance between people, which he said would be crucial as the country explores a more sustainable form of social distancing. Authorities had expanded what they call "anonymous testing," which allows people to provide only their phone numbers and not their names for COVID-19 tests.

Some South Korean media have described the Itaewon clubs linked to infections as catering to sexual minorities, which raised the concern of discouraging sick people from coming forward in fear of homophobic backlash. South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 19 new cases of the coronavirus, but 10 were linked to passengers arriving from abroad.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Liquor delivery only within municipal limits in Thane district

Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtras Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday. Thane district coll...

U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a 3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic. By a vote of 208-199 Democrats...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 620 to 173,772 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 620 to 173,772, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The reported death toll rose by 57 to 7,881, the tally showed....

U.S. House passes $3 trillion coronavirus aid bill opposed by Trump

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday narrowly approved a 3 trillion bill crafted by Democrats to provide more aid for battling the coronavirus and stimulating a faltering economy rocked by the pandemic. By a vote of 208-199 Democrats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020