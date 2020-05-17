Left Menu
China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, down from 8 a day earlier

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-05-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 06:45 IST
Mainland China reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Sunday. Two of the five confirmed cases are so-called imported infections, while three are locally transmitted in northeastern Jilin Province.

The number of new asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 12 from 13, the NHC said. The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

