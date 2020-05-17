Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus cases; plans to reopen schools

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 17-05-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 15:27 IST
S.Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus cases; plans to reopen schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea on Sunday reported five new domestic cases of coronavirus, all linked to a cluster of cases centered around bars and nightclubs in the capital which has raised fears in the country of a fresh wave of contagion. After weeks of nearly no new domestic coronavirus cases, South Korea relaxed its lockdown on May 6, but a subsequent spike in infections linked to Seoul's Itaewon nightlife neighborhood forced a rapid re-think.

The government has stood by its decision to ease broader restrictions by reopening offices, public facilities, and sports centers, but some nightclubs and bars in the capital were ordered to close again, and authorities have also delayed the planned reopening of schools by a week. South Korea reported 13 new cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country's total to 11,050 with 263 deaths.

Of those new cases, five were linked to the outbreak from the nightspots in Seoul, and seven were people with the infection entering South Korea from abroad. It was the second consecutive day in single figures for new domestic cases since the latest scare erupted, but so far there have been 168 cases linked to the Itaewon cluster, including clubgoers as well as secondary infections in family members, coworkers, and students.

Director Jeong Eun-kyeong of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) warned the clubgoers to stay in isolation as their incubation period hasn't passed yet. "Even if you have been tested negative, there still is a risk of infection during the incubation period. Please do get tested again if you have any symptoms," said Jeong.

South Korean authorities confirmed that 6,800 out of about 9,000 bars and nightclubs nationwide were shut down on Saturday and 61,000 tests have been carried out linked to the Itaewon outbreak, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a briefing. Park said schools will reopen in phases as planned, starting with high school seniors on Wednesday.

The education ministry will keep track of whether teachers or students have a fever using an online self-diagnostic system and anyone with a temperature over 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) would be kept from attending school. The ministry will partner with the National Fire Agency to transfer any students who develop symptoms at schools to local health clinics to get tested, Vice Minister of Education Park Baeg-beom told a briefing.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Pinocchio movie on screen after 81 years, plot revealed, what director says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan president, rival close in on power-sharing deal - sources

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, his rival in a disputed presidential election, are close to completing a power-sharing deal to end a political stalemate that has hampered progress towards peace, three people familiar wi...

COVID-19: About 1,500 Indians evacuated from Maldives

Nearly 1,500 Indian nationals, including pregnant women and children, stranded in the Maldives due to COVID-19-induced international travel restrictions have been evacuated from the island nation, Indian High Commission here said on Sunday....

UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

British Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union providing the bloc compromised its stance, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.T...

S.Korea reports single digit domestic coronavirus cases; plans to reopen schools

South Korea on Sunday reported five new domestic cases of coronavirus, all linked to a cluster of cases centered around bars and nightclubs in the capital which has raised fears in the country of a fresh wave of contagion. After weeks of ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020