Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian army sets up mobile hospital to fight coronavirus at Siberian gold mine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:57 IST
Russian army sets up mobile hospital to fight coronavirus at Siberian gold mine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia's defense ministry is setting up a mobile field hospital at the largest Siberian mine of the country's top gold producer, Polyus, to treat miners who contract the new coronavirus, the company said on Monday. Russia produces dozens of metals for global markets and the decision to open the field hospital at the mine underlines its concern to maintain smooth production amid the pandemic.

The mobile field hospital will have the capacity to treat up to 1,100 people at the Olimpiada mine, which is located 550 km (342 miles) north of the city of Krasnoyarsk, Polyus said. "The unit continues working, production processes are being carried out in a continuous mode," Polyus told Reuters.

Separately, Russia's defense ministry said it would send around 400 servicemen to set up and operate the field hospital, including 77 medical personnel. Though the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia's remote metal mines remains relatively low, they have been increasing as more mines test their employees.

Polyus, which is controlled by Said Kerimov, son of Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov, started testing all its staff in the Krasnoyarsk region in April.

TESTING

Initial tests, which are yet to be confirmed by the second round of testing, showed 866 positive cases among employees of the Polyus Krasnoyarsk unit as of Monday, the TASS news agency reported. The company said it has tested 3,800 employees there so far. That marks an increase from just 89 cases as of May 9, according to data from Russia's consumer health watchdog.

"The majority of the infected do not show any symptoms, they are isolated at the mine site," Polyus said. The company is cooperating with the defense and emergency ministries and regional authorities to organize proper accommodation for infected people, it said. Testing at its mines in other regions has not brought any confirmed cases.

Russia now has the world's second-highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the virus, after the United States, at 290,678, though its death rate of 2,722 is much lower than in some other countries. Russia has imposed a partial quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus but companies with so-called continuous production cycles such as miners and farmers are exempt.

Polyus Krasnoyarsk is the company's largest unit and operates the mines of Olimpiada, Blagodatnoye, and Titimukhta. At the Olimpiada mine, miners work in rotational shifts. The next rotational team is now being quarantined in a regional hub before taking over at the mine, Polyus said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

WHO's assembly delays decision on Taiwan observer status

World Health Organization member states agreed during their main annual assembly Monday to delay a controversial discussion on granting Taiwan observer status, despite the United States and others stepping up pressure in recent daysAt the s...

Iraq faces full local lockdowns as virus cases jump

Iraq will impose a complete lockdown on some areas of the capital, the countrys new health minister said on Monday, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in recent weeks since curfew hours were relaxed. The new government under Prime Minister...

83 more coronavirus cases in J-K; Death toll 15

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 55 police personnel and five doctors, taking the total number of infected to 1,266, officials said. The union territory has reported a total of 15 fatalities, including...

Slovakia to reopen shopping malls, schools as coronavirus cases slow

Slovakia will reopen shopping malls, theatres and cinemas as of Wednesday, under strict hygienic conditions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday.The central European country, which has had far fewer cases of the new coronavirus than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020