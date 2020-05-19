Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weekly sessions of yoga may ease depression symptoms, says study

Weekly sessions of yoga may help ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues, proves a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing research.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 08:58 IST
Weekly sessions of yoga may ease depression symptoms, says study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Weekly sessions of yoga may help ease depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues, proves a systematic review and meta-analysis of existing research. And the more weekly sessions completed, the greater the effects are likely to be, the findings show. The research was published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting more than 340 million people. And depressive symptoms often go hand in hand with other mental health issues, such as generalised anxiety and psychotic disorders, say the researchers. Physical activity is now widely recommended to help ease the symptoms of depression, and the researchers wanted to know if yoga might also be helpful for people with a range of mental health issues.

They also wanted to know if yoga might have other benefits, such as improved exercise capacity, weight loss, better sleep, and better quality of life. They trawled research databases looking for randomised controlled trials published up to May 2019, which compared yoga with usual treatment; no current treatment; or self-help, to include books, health information, and the support of friends and family.

The found 19 relevant international clinical trials out of an initial haul of 80, involving 1080 adults with a range of mental health issues. These included depression; generalised anxiety; mood disorders; post-traumatic stress disorder; stress; psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia; panic disorders; and substance misuse.

Yoga practice involved a mixture of movement, breathing exercises, and/or mindfulness, but with the movement component comprising more than half of each session. Yoga types included hatha, vinyasa, SVYASA, kundalini and kripalu, with each weekly session lasting between 20 and 90 minutes over a period of around 2.5 months, on average.

The data from 13 of the 19 trials were pooled, and the results showed that yoga eased depressive symptoms compared with usual, no, or self-help treatment. The effects were most noticeable for depression and schizophrenia, and to some extent, for alcohol misuse.

There wasn't enough information to be able to pool the data to assess the potential impact on other health issues. But further analysis revealed that the higher the number of weekly yoga sessions completed, the greater was the effect on easing depressive symptoms.

The clinical trials were of fair (47%) to high (53%) quality, but there were too few of them to analyse the potential impact of different types and intensities of yoga, say the researchers. And they caution that different terminology, intervention lengths, and short term monitoring make full comparison difficult, issues which future research should address, they suggest.

Nevertheless, they conclude that yoga is more effective than usual care, with a clear dose-response effect, and that it may be especially helpful for those who normally can't or don't exercise. "Consideration of yoga as an evidence-based exercise modality alongside conventional forms of exercise is warranted, given the positive results of this review," they write.

"Yoga may provide an additional or alternative strategy to engage people experiencing depression in meaningful physical activity," they add. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

US charges Iran-based financial services firm for sanctions violations: US Justice Dept

Washington D.C. US, May 19 SputinikANI US authorities charged the founder and CEO of an Iranian-based financial services firm for allegedly enabling the illegal export of software products, the Justice Department said in a statement. Today ...

K'taka makes it mandatory for officials working in essential departments to attend office

Karnataka government has asked its employees deployed in essential departments to present in the office in full strength from Tuesday. The state government has notified all its departments such as Health, Family and Child Welfare department...

Equity gauges in the green, metal and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices rebounded during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues with metal and auto stocks gaining ground. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 536 points or 1.78 per cent at 30,565 while the Nifty 50 edged high...

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to bring back US companies from China

An influential US lawmaker has introduced a legislation in Congress to provide incentives to American companies to move back their manufacturing units from China in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 90,000 people in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020