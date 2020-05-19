Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France reports fewer new coronavirus deaths, uptick in cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:47 IST
UPDATE 1-France reports fewer new coronavirus deaths, uptick in cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

France reported a small dip in the daily tally of new coronavirus deaths on Monday, though it also saw a slight uptick in confirmed cases, a week after authorities started easing lockdown restrictions.

France's death toll is the fourth-highest worldwide, after the United States, Britain, and Italy, and its health ministry, announcing the latest figures, urged people to remain cautious and to respect social distancing rules. It reported 131 further fatalities over the past 24 hours from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, or a slowing increase of 0.5%, bringing the total death tally to 28,239.

A surge in fatalities in retirement homes pushed up France's daily death toll to 483 on Sunday. But over the last 24 hours, those homes only registered eight new deaths. "The COVID-19 pandemic is still active," the ministry said.

The number of new confirmed cases of the virus rose by 492, or 0.3%, the ministry said, as fears of a second wave of infections linger in France, where junior high schools are now reopening their doors in some regions. On Sunday it had seen only 120 new coronavirus cases or a daily increase of 0.1%.

The number of people in intensive care with COVID-19 infection declined by 4.3% to 1,998, below the 2,000 thresholds for the first time since March 22. The number of people in hospitals fell to 19,015 from 19,361 on Sunday. Both numbers - key indicators for the French health system's ability to cope with the epidemic have been on a downtrend for four to five weeks and peaked at more than 32,000 and more than 7,000 respectively in early to mid-April.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lendingkart raises Rs 320 cr equity funding led by FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments

Lendingkart Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised about Rs 320 crore in an equity funding round led by existing investors including Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte Ltd FFH, Bertelsmann India Investments, Sistema Asia Fund and IndiaQuo...

22,000 migrants return to C'garh so far by Shramik spl trains

As many as 22,000 migrant workers have returned to Chhattisgarh from different states by Shramik Special trains till Monday, an official said. The first train as part of the service arrived in the state on May 10.Since then, 22,000 migrant ...

UK announces new post-Brexit global tariff regime

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced a new post-Brexit tariff regime to replace the European Unions external tariff, maintaining a 10 tariff on cars but cutting levies on tens of billions of dollars of supply chain imports. After decades...

Rocket hits near US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

A rocket hit near the US embassy in Baghdad on early Tuesday morning and caused a large explosion, according to the militarys statement cited by CGTN, Chinas state news agency. The rocket was fired from an eastern district of Baghdad and hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020