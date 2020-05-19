Top U.S. Senate Republican says still mulling if more coronavirus relief needed

The Republican leader of the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress were still evaluating the need for more coronavirus relief legislation and would discuss plans in a couple of weeks.

"We still believe with regard to the coronavirus we need to assess what we've already done, take a look at what worked and what didn't work, and we'll discuss the way forward in the next couple of weeks," McConnell told reporters after President Donald Trump spoke to a Senate Republican luncheon.