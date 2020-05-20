Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but no time limit to declare it non-infective: ICMR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:45 IST
COVID-19 survival reduces with time in dead body, but no time limit to declare it non-infective: ICMR
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The survival of coronavirus gradually decreases with time in a dead body, as per scientific literature till now, though there is no specific duration to declare a body as non-infective, the ICMR said. So, it is advisable to adopt the necessary precautions and non-invasive autopsy technique while handling the body, the apex health research body said on Tuesday in response to a question over how many days is the infectivity period of COVID-19 in a dead body.

COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and mainly spreads through aerosols, the ICMR said while listing a series of frequently asked questions in its 'Standard guidelines for Medico-legal autopsy in COVID-19 deaths in India 2020' released on Tuesday. Responding to a question over the protocol to be followed for performing an autopsy in a COVID-19 suspected dead body with negative RT-PCR result, the ICMR said considering the relatively high rate of false-negative results of COVID-19 RT-PCR, every case still has to be considered as a possible coronavirus infection case. "Thus, it is advisable to follow non-invasive autopsy in these cases throughout the duration of the pandemic," it said.

Asked if an invasive autopsy can be performed after disinfecting the body surface using one percent of hypochlorite or 70 percent of alcohol solution, the source of the infection from a COVID-19 confirmed case is mainly from the aerosol-generating procedure from internal body fluids and visceral organs. Even mucosal surfaces, such as those in nasal and oral cavities, gases, or fluids expelled through natural orifices as a result of compression of cavities, which can occur during transport, can be sources of disease transmission.

"Hence, surface disinfection does not provide protection against COVID-19 during the autopsy," the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Asked if there is any risk of infection to body handlers if COVID-19 and non-COVID bodies are kept in separate racks of the same cold chamber having the same compressor, it said the chances of contracting the infection is negligible if proper precautions are taken like double bagging of body and handling it with proper PPE. The ICMR further said that there should be a dedicated hospital staff for the transfer of such bodies to the mortuary.

In case there is a shortage of staff in the mortuary, additional staff should be deputed for transportation of the body by hospital authorities. The help of NGO's and social welfare department may also be taken to address any kind of manpower issue. Asked what procedure should be adopted and whether internal dissection is required if a COVID 19 confirmed or suspected patient dies due to unnatural cause, it said in such cases the certification of death should be done in coordination with police and the body should be handed over to relatives without internal dissection. In cases that are treated, hospital case records like lab investigation reports, reports of other diagnostic tests, including treatment given, will give an additional documentary background for correlating with the investigation and to reach a reasonable conclusion about the cause of death and other related queries. "Non-invasive autopsy technique as described in guidelines should be used, if at all required to prevent the risk of spreading the infection to mortuary staff, police personnel, and contamination of mortuary surfaces," the ICMR said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Six more COVID-19 cases in Bihar, state tally reaches 1,579

Six more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,579 on Wednesday, said Principal Secretary Health Sanjay Kumar. BiharFightsCorona 2nd update of the day.6 more COVID-19 ve...

UK will look at helping Rolls Royce employees and the sector - minister

Britain will look at how it can help the employees of Rolls-Royce after the engine maker said it would cut at least 9,000 jobs from its global staff of 52,000 and what options the government has to support the sector, the justice minister s...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Dismal economic data from Australia, Japan, and the United States underlined the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, while a skeptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS More than 4.91 millio...

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies over 6 pc post Q4 earnings

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose over 6 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The companys stock gained 6 per cent to Rs 28.15 on BSE. It rallied ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020