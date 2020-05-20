PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his happiness as the number of the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat has crossed one crore.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number has crossed 1 crore.

He said, "In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health."

Shri Modi said he appreciates the efforts of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat.

Prime Minister said, "Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden."

Explaining the advantages under Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister one of the biggest benefits is portability.

In his tweet, Shri Modi said, "Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don't belong."

Prime Minister said he is unable to interact with the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries owing to the current situation. However, he interacted on the telephone with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya who is the 1 Croreth beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)