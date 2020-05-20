Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number has crossed 1 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:48 IST
PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat
Prime Minister said, “Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden.” Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his happiness as the number of the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat has crossed one crore.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number has crossed 1 crore.

He said, "In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives. I congratulate all the beneficiaries and their families. I also pray for their good health."

Shri Modi said he appreciates the efforts of doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat.

Prime Minister said, "Their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world. This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden."

Explaining the advantages under Ayushman Bharat, the Prime Minister one of the biggest benefits is portability.

In his tweet, Shri Modi said, "Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or registered at a place where they don't belong."

Prime Minister said he is unable to interact with the Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries owing to the current situation. However, he interacted on the telephone with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya who is the 1 Croreth beneficiary of the Ayushman Bharat.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus behaving differently in China's northeast clusters, expert says

The novel coronavirus is behaving differently in patients in northeast China who have contracted it recently compared with early cases, indicating it is changing as it spreads, a prominent doctor said.China, which has largely brought the vi...

Tata Motors' JLR rolls out first Range Rover made under social distancing measures

The first Range Rover made under new social distancing measures in place to combat coronavirus drove off the production line at the Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rovers manufacturing plant in Solihull in the West Midlands region of England ...

Nine test positive in Uttarakhand for COVID-19, tally rises to 120

Nine more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the number of cases to 120. The latest cases were reported from Uttarkashi 1, Haridwar 1, Udham Singh Nagar 4, Almora 1 and Nainital 2 districts, a state heal...

Cyberbullying to digital rights and responsibilities: CBSE releases cyber safety guide for students

From measures to deal with cyber bullying and stalking to digital rights, freedom and responsibilities, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has come up with a cyber safety manual for students from class 9 to 12 to ensure developme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020