Japan to lift emergency in western prefectures - NHK

Japan to lift emergency in western prefectures - NHKReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:51 IST
Japan plans to lift the state of emergency in the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo from the list of eight remaining ones but keeping curbs in the Tokyo area and the northern island of Hokkaido, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
The government is expected to hold an advisory panel meeting and make a decision on Thursday, according to NHK.
