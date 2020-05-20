Left Menu
Two more infected with COVID-19 in Chandigarh; tally crosses 200-mark

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:19 IST
Two more persons contracted coronavirus in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 202 in the Union territory. A 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old, who tested positive for the deadly disease, are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, the medical bulletin said. As many as 45 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, taking the total number of those who recovered from the disease to 136, it said. A total of 3,217 samples have been tested so far and out of these, 2,975 samples came negative, while the reports of 39 samples are awaited, the bulletin said. A total of 63 cases of COVID-19 are active in the city, it said. So far, three persons have died of coronavirus in the city. PTI CHS VSD SRY

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Pregnant employees exempted from attending office: MoS, Personnel Jitendra Singh

Pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending office, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. He said a circular to this effect has been issued and is expected to be followed by different ministries and departments as we...

BRIEF-Canada's coronavirus deaths rise to 5,912 from 5,857 a day earlier - official data

Canadas Public Health Agency says CANADAS TOTAL CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO 79,112 FROM 78,499 ON MAY 19 5,912 DEATHS, UP FROM 5,857 ...

Mahindra Logistics net profit falls 59 pc to Rs 10 crore

Mahindra Logistics Ltd MLL on Wednesday said its net profit declined 59 per cent to Rs 10 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The logistics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a...

Redskins: Manley improving in coronavirus fight

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley has turned a corner in his fight against the coronavirus and could be released from the hospital, the team announced. Manley, 62, was hospitalized on May 2 with symptoms related to COVI...
