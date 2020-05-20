Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin physician in New York dies of COVID-19

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 22:19 IST
Indian-origin physician in New York dies of COVID-19

An Indian-origin physician here has succumbed to the novel coronavirus, American Physicians of Indian-Origin (AAPI) said on Wednesday. Sudheer S Chauhan had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and was battling for his life for the past few weeks. He died of complications from the illness on May 19, AAPI’s Media Coordinator Ajay Ghosh said in a statement.

Chauhan was an Internal Medicine Physician and Associate Program Director IM Residency Program at Jamaica Hospital in New York. His daughter Sneh Chauhan said in the AAPI release that his “unique, kind, gentle and caring spirit” will be missed. Chauhan had received his graduate medical education from GSUM Medical College, University of Kanpur, India in 1972. He was chief resident in Internal Medicine at Jamaica Hospital and graduated in 1997. A Board Certified physician in Internal Medicine, he also received citations from Royal College of Physicians and FACP from American College of Physicians.

Earlier this month, an Indian-origin father-daughter duo both doctors in New Jersey passed away due to COVID19, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy describing the demise of the “healthcare heroes” who dedicated their lives to helping others as “particularly tough.” Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna, 78 and Dr. Priya Khanna, 43 “both dedicated their lives to helping others and we lost both of them to COVID-19,” Murphy said during a press conference last week, saying their demise is a "particularly tough one.” "We have a proud moment, it is (also) a scary moment; it is a mixed feeling, but this virus is a deadly virus,” AAPI President Dr. Suresh Reddy said, describing the situation under which the physicians of Indian Origin serving people infected with the virus. "They tend to work disproportionately in areas that are medically underserved like rural and inner city areas taking on a heavier workload with patients who are more ill. We are definitely in the frontline fighting this deadly battle,” against the coronavirus, Reddy said. Dr. Seema Arora, Chairwoman of AAPI’s Board of Trustees, said that coronavirus has placed the entire healthcare sector, and in particular the Indian American medical fraternity at the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic.

AAPI said that Indian-Americans constitute less than one per cent of the country's population, but they account for nine per cent of the American doctors and physicians. One out of every seven doctors serving in the US is of Indian heritage, providing medical care to over 40 million of US population. There are about 80,000 practicing Indian American physicians who are at the forefront of fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. In addition, there are around 40,000 medical students, residents, and fellows of Indian origin in this country who are supporting many of the hospitals affected by the pandemic, the organisation said.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.The Apple...

Soccer-Italian federation sets Aug. 20 finish date for season

Italys football federation FIGC has set Aug. 20 as the deadline for finishing the current season, which is still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it wants to start next season on Sept. 1. The FIGC still intends to finish the t...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo says State Dept watchdog should have been fired 'some time ago'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday declined to say why he recommended firing the State Departments inspector general, but added he should have done it earlier and rejected claims his decision was motivated by political retalia...

Redskins WR Gandy-Golden confirms COVID-19 recovery

Washington Redskins rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden confirmed Wednesday he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and has recovered. During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24, he said in a statement issued through ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020