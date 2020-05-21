Three COVID patients cured in Shamli: DM

Three COVID-19 patients in neighboring Shamli district were discharged after their recovery from the disease, an official said on Thursday. With the recovery of the three patients, the number of active cases in the district has come down to seven from ten, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur.

She said the medical authorities had earlier sent 106 samples for testing. All samples, including the three, which had tested corona positive earlier, were found positive.

The district is under the orange zone and on the path of becoming a green one, she added.