Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day

Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single dayReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-05-2020 05:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 05:55 IST
Mexican health authorities on Thursday reported 2,973 more coronavirus cases, a daily record for new infections, bringing the country's total tally to 59,567 cases.
Mexico also registered another 420 deaths, just slightly lower than its record one-day death toll the prior day. A total of 6,510 coronavirus deaths have been reported in Mexico since the start of the pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico