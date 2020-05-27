Left Menu
Development News Edition

(OFFICIAL)-Donors raise $2.79 bln for Venezuelan refugees amid COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 20:09 IST
(OFFICIAL)-Donors raise $2.79 bln for Venezuelan refugees amid COVID-19

More than 60 countries on Tuesday pledged $2.79 billion in emergency aid for five million Venezuelans who have fled the country to neighbouring South American nations to escape economic collapse under President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuela's unravelling is one of the world's worst humanitarian crises and has been worsened by the coronavirus pandemic as healthcare and water supplies are out of reach of many people.

Despite rising social tensions in Venezuela, thousands of Venezuelan migrant workers are seeking to return home from countries ranging from Colombia to Chile as jobs have evaporated in host countries during the COVID-19 lockdowns. "The plight of Venezuelan refugees and migrants has worsened even further," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told a pledging conference organised by Canada, Spain, Norway, the European Union and the United Nations, held by videolink and broadcast on YouTube.

"The impact of COVID-19 is dramatic for countries across Latin America and the Caribbean and has pushed the Venezuelans living there into a spiral of poverty and despair," he said. The U.N. Refugee Agency, UNHCR, said in a statement there were $2.79 billion in total contributions by governments and development banks, including $653 million in donations.

"Venezuelan citizens..., you are not alone," Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said. Venezuela, in meltdown despite having the world's largest proven oil reserves, has 1,177 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said the real number was surely higher because of a lack of testing, urban overcrowding and the Maduro regime's harassment of doctors and reporters.

Charities and non-government organisations also cautioned that emergency COVID-19 support for nations hosting Venezuelans should not reduce foreign aid schemes for those who are most vulnerable to the pandemic. "The response to COVID-19 should not jeopardize the ongoing humanitarian response," Caritas Europa Humanitarian Director Silvia Sinibaldi said. "The combination of the two crises exacerbates the existing vulnerabilities of Venezuelan migrants and refugees."

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases go up across Bihar, Nitish calls for setting up more isolation facilities

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to grow rapidly in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar instructed officials on Wednesday to set up more isolation centres and suggested utilisation of unused government buildings, besides privatel...

Putin, Saudi crown prince agree on further coordination on oil output cuts -Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further close coordination on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.They also both noted the importance of ...

Canada's Trudeau says 'significant' health questions remain about in-person G7 meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that there are still many health-related questions to be answered before he can say whether he will attend a face-to-face G7 meeting that President Donald Trump has said he wants to h...

Michelin-starred takeout: French chef Guy Savoy turns to lockdown deliveries

Its not your typical takeout menu, even in Paris raw trout in a sour cream followed by quail confit with a cauliflower and almond sauce. Then again, in normal times three-star Michelin chef Guy Savoy doesnt do delivery.One of the worlds mos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020