Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal records highest single-day spike of 156 coronavirus cases, tally crosses 1,000-mark

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:10 IST
Nepal records highest single-day spike of 156 coronavirus cases, tally crosses 1,000-mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Thursday registered its highest single-day surge in the coronavirus cases with 156 new infections, taking the COVID-19 tally in the Himalayan nation to 1,042, the health ministry said. Among the 156 newly infected people, 12 are women. The newly confirmed COVID-19 patients were aged between 2 and 70, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Dhanusha, Jhapa and Rautahat districts, bordering India, have reported 29, 25 and 20 new cases respectively in the last 24 hours, it said. Seventeen corona patients were detected from Mahottari, 14 each from Saptari and Surkhet, 8 from Dailekh, 7 from Sarlahi, 6 from Siraha, 3 each from Syangja and Bardiya, 2 each from Dolakha and Kailali, one each from Nawalpur, Solukhumbu, Bajhang, Darchula, Makawanpur and Banke districts, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, one more patient has died due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 5. A 56-year-old man with alcoholic liver disease, who died at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. So far, PCR tests have been conducted on 60,696 people to detect coronavirus. The number of patients recovered from the infection are 187, the ministry said.

The number of active corona patients currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country stands at 850, it added. The number of COVID-19 patients have been increasing in the recent weeks, as hundreds of Nepalese migrated to India for different reasons including employment are returning home. The Nepal government is providing quarantine facilities to them near the border.

Nepal, which has extended its nationwide lockdown till June 2 to contain the spread of the deadly virus, is among the countries having the least number of COVID-19 cases. Nepal has also extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14. The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. investigators pursue 'robust' probe of Minneapolis black man's death

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday it had made an investigation into police involvement in the death of George Floyd a top priority, after a second day of violent protests in Minneapolis over the unarmed black mans death. Exper...

HC directs shifting of 955 Markaz attendee foreigners from quarantine centres to alternate places

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed that 955 foreign nationals, who had participated in the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz event during the COVID-19 lockdown, be shifted from institutional quarantine centres to nine alternat...

Pulwama-type attack averted, JK Police seizes car laden with 45 kg explosives

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday averted a 2019 Pulwama-type attack when they chased and seized a car laden with about 45 kg of explosives in the south Kashmir district, officials said. Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Ku...

Canada's Huawei extradition ruling could unleash more Chinese backlash

A Canadian court ruling that could permit the extradition of a senior Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive to the United States leaves Canada vulnerable to further retaliation from Beijing, analysts said.Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020