7 persons who returned from Chennai test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, total at 25

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Friday days after they returned from Chennai in a 'Shramik Special' train, taking the total number cases in the state to 25, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the fresh cases, two are from Dimapur, four from Kohima and one from Tuensang district, the minister said.

All the new patients returned from Chennai on May 22 by a 'Shramik Special' train. The train brought back 1,328 residents of the state, who were stranded in different parts of Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing lockdown enforced to check the spread of the virus.

Of the total 25 cases in the northeastern state, 13 patients are undergoing treatment at the designated COVID hospital in Dimapur, seven in the Chedema COVID hospital in Kohima, and five in Tuensang COVID hospital. So far no deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

The Nagaland government has not included in its tally of coronavirus cases a person from the state who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12 in Assam after a private hospital in Dimapur referred him to Guwahati for treatment. He later recovered from the disease.