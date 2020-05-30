3 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, total rises to 62

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the total number of cases in the state to 62, officials said on Saturday. A 44-year-old woman in Churachandpur district and a 34-year-old man in Chandel district staying in quarantine centre as they had returned from Chennai and Mumbai recently, tested positive for coronavirus on Satruday, the COVID-19 Common Control Room said in a statement.

The condition of both as of now was stable and they have been shifted to JNIMS, Imphal. Earlier, in the day the COVID-19 Common Control Room had said that a 19-year-old woman who returned from Gujarat recently has tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman hails from the Kanglatongbi area in Imphal West district and is at present undergoing treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they said. Of the total 62 COVID-19 cases, 55 are active while seven have recovered from the disease.