COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby at AIIMS Rishikesh

COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby at AIIMS RishikeshPTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:30 IST
A COVID-19 positive woman had a safe delivery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Saturday. The 30-year-old woman, who has no symptoms of the disease, had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday morning.
All arrangements were made hurriedly to ensure she had a safe delivery, head of the institute's maternity ward Latika Uniyal said. Both the mother and child are doing fine, she said.
