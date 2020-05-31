One person dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan, 214 fresh cases reported

The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan rose to 194 after one more person succumbed to the disease while 214 new cases were reported in the state, officials said. With this, the total number of positive cases goes up to 8,831, according to the officials.

Jodhpur registered the maximum cases for the day with 54 while 30 new patients were tested positive for the virus in Jaipur. The rest of the fresh cases were reported from Ajmer (6), Bharatpur (18), Bhilwara (3), Bikaner (2), Churu (2), Dholpur (7), Dungarpur (9), Jhalawar (15), Jhunjhunu (7), Karauli (1), Kota (14), Nagaur (10), Pali (10), Pratapgarh (1), Rajsamand (6), Sikar (5), Sirohi (2), Tonk (1) and Udaipur (11).

So far, 6,032 COVID-19 patients have recovered out of whom 5,314 have been discharged. There are 2,605 active patients in the state.