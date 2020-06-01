Botswana to resume sale of alcoholic beverages from June 3, says Peggy Serame

Botswana's Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Peggy Serame has announced that the sale of alcoholic beverages would resume on Wednesday, June 3, according to a news report by Daily News.

On May 30, she took to her Twitter account and said, "Good day. I will provide details & conditions on easing of restrictions on sale of alcohol tomorrow Sunday 31st May 2020 at 1600hrs. See you then."

The minister, however, stressed that both liquor traders and consumers needed to continue to act in a responsible manner and observe all current COVID-19 health protocols.

"All liquor outlets licensed under the Liquor Act of 2008 as well as restaurants governed by the Trade Act are now allowed to sell alcoholic beverages under the new prescribed conditions," Serame revealed.

These outlets include bars, bottle stores, wholesale liquor stores, liquor distributors, liquor restaurants, liquor as well as hotels, depots, and temporary liquor license holders.

She said that the sale of alcohol would be on take away basis for all establishments, except liquor restaurants where customers would be permitted to consume alcoholic beverages accompanying their meal within the business premises.

The minister said the sale of liquor was now permitted on Wednesdays to Fridays, from 10 am until 6 pm, and on Saturdays from 10 am until 4 pm in the afternoon.