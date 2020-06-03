Germany plans to allow Europe travel from June 15 - govt sources

Germany plans to allow Europe travel from June 15 - govt sourcesReuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 13:51 IST
Germany plans to lift a travel ban for European Union member states plus Britain, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland from 15 June provided coronavirus infection levels in those countries allow it to do so, government sources said. A further condition is that the countries concerned open their borders to holidaymakers, the sources said.
On lifting the ban, introduced for travel worldwide in mid-March, Germany would instead issue country-specific guidelines on the coronavirus situation in the European countries concerned.
