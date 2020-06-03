Left Menu
Soccer-Police say Porto fans will not be allowed to gather outside stadium

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:59 IST
Porto supporters have been told that a security perimeter will prevent them from coming within 100 metres of the stadium when the league leaders visit Famalicao on Wednesday on the first day of Primeira Liga action following the coronavirus stoppage. The Porto supporters' group known as Super Dragons have said they will follow their team to the match despite a ban on groups of more than 10 people gathering outside venues.

They have said they intend to sing for the duration of the match, using megaphones so the players can hear them on the pitch. All matches will be played without supporters in the stadium until further notice. "They will be accompanied, monitored by police, and when they arrive in Famalicao, an outer perimeter of about 100 meters will be created, through which only the buses of the teams and staff members... can pass," said Pedro Colaco, the head of police for Braga, where the stadium is located.

"The organised groups, who are aware of this, cannot enter that perimeter," he told a video conference, according to the Lusa news agency. Police superintendent Luis Elias added that fans were advised not to travel to games, saying that such behaviour "doesn't make sense and is incoherent".

"It will be a global effort to prevent the spread of the virus and we must ensure social distancing by the fans. We ask for the collaboration of everyone involved," he said. "Everyone's behaviour will be fundamental to the rest of championship". Porto have a one-point lead over Benfica with 10 rounds of matches to play. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

