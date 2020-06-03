Left Menu
Mumbai COVID-19 case count up by 1,276 to 43,262; 49 more die

Updated: 03-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 22:00 IST
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 1,276 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths, taking the case count to 43,262 and the number of fatalities to 1,417, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. A total of 259 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours from various COVID facilities, taking the tally of recovered cases to 17,472, it said.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,373. "27 of the 49 deceased had pre-existing underlying health conditions," the BMC said in a release.

A total of 795 new suspected patients have been admitted in various hospitals. Meanwhile, as rains lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs earlier in the day, the civic body has issued an advisory fearing rise in monsoon-related diseases inaddition to the coronavirus infections.

"All citizens are requested not to ignore any fever and not to self-medicate," it said. The civic body also asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat, and jaundice.

"All high risk citizens having co-morbidities should continue to take their prescribed medicines and senior citizens take special care and not to go out of house," it said. The civic body appealed to citizens to maintain premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any disposed articles.

It also asked people to void outside food and to follow personal hygiene..

