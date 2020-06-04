Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish pubs say 2 metre social distancing spells ruin

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 17:20 IST
Irish pubs say 2 metre social distancing spells ruin

Ireland's usually tightly-packed pubs say they face ruin unless the government eases one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe, under which they can only reopen in August and must keep drinkers two metres apart - reducing capacity for some from hundreds to dozens.

For Ronan Lynch, owner of The Swan, a small, Victorian pub typical of many in central Dublin where forcing your way to the bar for a pint is usually a selling point, a relaxing of the guidelines will be the difference between reopening or not. "We're at the periphery of Europe with a peripheral view of the two-metre rule. No business can operate at 25% capacity. It just doesn't stack up," said Lynch, who began a renovation just as Ireland began to shut down its economy in mid-March.

Bars and restaurants in Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Germany have reopened with looser 1 to 1.5 metre guidelines. Operators in the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Iceland that have had to stick to 2 metres have had the benefit of being open since May to try to salvage some of the busy summer season. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, a medical doctor, has suggested a possible halving of the social distancing measure and a speeding up of one of Europe's most conservative reopening plans if coronavirus cases remain under control, but his top health advisers are more cautious.

Lynch, who is the chairman of Dublin's Licensed Vintners Association (LVA), said permitting one metre between patrons would boost his capacity to 40 to 50%, about 100 drinkers. Research carried out for the LVA found capacity could drop as low as 12.5% for some without any change. An easing will still leave pubs and restaurants needing further state support, Lynch said, but will give them a chance of surviving into 2021 when the government hopes a treatment or vaccine can bring an end to social distancing.

Irish pubs, renowned for their bustling atmosphere, have presented the government with a plan to limit drinking to table service, with no live music and staggered access to toilets in a bid to open earlier alongside restaurants on June 29. They are waiting to hear back.

The guidance will be crucial for pubs, some of whom were criticised for not enforcing social distancing in the early days of the crisis, forcing their closure on the eve of the lucrative St. Patrick's Day holiday. Too strict and the one in ten workers dependent on Ireland's pub-focused tourism industry will remain among the 26% currently claiming unemployment benefits. Too lenient and it could spark a second wave of infections, undoing Ireland's careful approach.

With Ireland due to enter the second of five stages next week, Varadkar has said he may revise the later phases as soon as Friday, amid growing political pressure. Pubs say they need a decision and soon so they don't waste money on refurbishing to the wrong specifications, can figure out how many staff they can need or whether it's worth reopening at all.

"The government needs to take a leap of faith here, push the button on it and get things open sooner rather than later," said Lynch.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

CII cautions against increasing fiscal deficit to spur coronavirus-hit economy

Amid the call for higher public spending to spur growth, the CII on Thursday sounded a note of caution saying that the government should guard against increasing fiscal deficit that may prompt rating downgrade resulting in other consequence...

Maha: 63 new coronavirus patients found in Aurangabad district

Sixty-three new coronavirus patients were found in central Maharashtras Aurangabad district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,767, a local official said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 89 after a...

U.S. trade deficit widens as exports hit 10-year low

The U.S. trade deficit surged in April as the COVID-19 pandemic upended the global flow of goods and services, pushing exports to a 10-year low.The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade deficit jumped 16.7 to 49.4 billion. Economis...

Virtual summit meeting between PM Modi, Scott Morrison lasts beyond scheduled time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrisons first virtual summit meeting lasted beyond the scheduled time and the conversation was extremely productive, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary East in External Affairs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020