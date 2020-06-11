2,678 COVID-19 patients admitted at AIIMS facilities in Delhi, Jhajjar till June 10

Left Menu
A total of 2,678 COVID-19 patients were admitted to COVID-19 treatment facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre here and Jhajjar campus of the institute between March 25 and June 10, according to the latest 'patient care and IEC activity status' data.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:27 IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi A total of 2,678 COVID-19 patients were admitted to COVID-19 treatment facilities at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) trauma centre here and Jhajjar campus of the institute between March 25 and June 10, according to the latest 'patient care and IEC activity status' data.

The number of dialysis procedures for both COVID and non-COVID patients conducted during this phase is around 1,800. The non-COVID patient care data shows 61,000 telemedicine consultations were provided during this phase.

The total number of outpatients who came to Dr BR Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (BRAIRCH) and Comprehensive Rural Health Service Project (CHRSP) stood at 15810, the data revealed. According to the data, 15,480 patients attended emergency/casualty section and 2,753 surgeries have been conducted till June 10 and 2,242 special procedures were also performed.

The non-COVID admission at AIIMS between March 25 and June 10 stands at 11,637. The data showed that 11,218 AIIMS employees, including medical, para-medical, office and other support staff, were trained on infection control practices after COVID-19 outbreak.

It said that 1,577 AIIMS doctors, interns, nursing officers and operation theatre assistants registered for COVID-19 special training course though the SET facility on the online platform SARAL. Around 40 videos on various topics for the general public and technical experts have been produced and uploaded on the AIIMS website and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's YouTube channel. (ANI)

