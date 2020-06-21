Left Menu
COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad district up by 170 to 3,530

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 21-06-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 22:40 IST
With 170 new additions, thenumber of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra's Aurangabaddistrict has mounted to 3,530, an official said on Sunday

With four more persons succumbing to the infection,the death toll has gone up to 191 in Aurangabad, he said

While 1,371 patients are under treatment, 1,968 othershave been discharged after recovery so far.

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

