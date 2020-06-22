Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana to deploy final-year MBBS students in COVID duty amid spike in cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the infection tally climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said. The director general of medical education and research in Haryana said in an order that 1,106 final-year MBBS students of 11 government and private medical colleges in the state have been assigned COVID duties and they shall report to civil surgeons of the districts concerned.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 11:19 IST
Haryana to deploy final-year MBBS students in COVID duty amid spike in cases

Amid rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has said final-year MBBS students studying in government and private medical colleges will be deployed for effective management of the pandemic. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Haryana on Sunday rose to 160 with 11 fresh fatalities, while the infection tally climbed to 10,635 as 412 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department bulletin said.

The director general of medical education and research in Haryana said in an order that 1,106 final-year MBBS students of 11 government and private medical colleges in the state have been assigned COVID duties and they shall report to civil surgeons of the districts concerned. There has been a surge in the number of COVID positive cases in Haryana.

The government is in the process of creating additional healthcare facilities to effectively manage the COVID-19 cases which required additional manpower, the order dated June 19 said. The government has decided that all final-year MBBS students of all government and private medical colleges in the state shall be deputed with the health department with immediate effect, it said.

The directors of medical colleges and civil surgeons shall ensure that the students are provided all necessary training, it added. According to the order, the students have been asked to report to the civil surgeons concerned by June 22.

If needed, the civil surgeons shall also ensure boarding and lodging arrangements for the students, the order stated. Coronavirus cases in Haryana have risen sharply during the past three weeks, with Gurgaon and Faridabad accounting for majority of the cases as well as fatalities.

Of 11 fresh fatalities on Sunday, Gurgaon and Faridabad, among Haryana's worst-hit districts, accounted for nine fresh fatalities. The death toll in Gurgaon and Faridabad, which fall in the National Capital Region (NCR), has now climbed to 64 and 56, respectively.

The state health department bulletin said with 11 more COVID-19 deaths the total number of fatalities in the state has risen to 160. Of the total fatalities in Haryana, 109 are males and 51 females.

With 412 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana rose to 10,635 on Sunday, the bulletin said. Gurgaon alone accounts for 4,427 cases in Haryana, while Faridabad has 2,237 cases..

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

Health News Roundup: Beijing can screen almost 1 million people daily; Indonesia reports 862 new COVID infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Start Digital Yoga with ex-Moody's Nimish Dayalu on International Yoga Day 2020

New Delhi India, June 22 ANINewsVoir In times like these, mental and physical health have taken backstage. Especially for corporate employees, there are added stress triggers, including lay-offs, salary cuts, unpaid leaves, and improper wor...

China reserves right to react to Japan city bill on disputed islands

China said on Monday it reserves the right to respond to a Japanese citys administrative bill over disputed islands between Beijing and Tokyo. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a briefing the Chinese government has ...

FOREX-Aussie and Kiwi dollars lead gains; dollar falls

The U.S. dollar fell in overnight trading on Monday, edging away from last weeks two-and-a-half-week highs, while the riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars gained as fears of a second wave of COVID-19 did little to dampen investors ris...

German FinMin sees resolution soon on top court's ECB ruling

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday there would soon be a resolution without drama to a ruling by Germanys constitutional court that took aim at the European Central Banks flagship stimulus programme.This is not a drama witho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020