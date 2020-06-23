Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt stepping up New Zealand’s COVID-19 testing system at border

“We took swift action at the start of the outbreak to bolster our testing and our programme has served us well to date. With over 340,000 tests done to date, we have the highest rate of tests ‘per confirmed COVID-19 case’ in the world,” David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-06-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2020 13:41 IST
Govt stepping up New Zealand’s COVID-19 testing system at border
“We are confident this is the best possible approach, and the one we will be moving ahead with into the future. However, we will continue to review our elimination strategy to ensure it remains as effective as possible in the changing environment,” David Clark said. Image Credit: ANI

The Government is stepping up New Zealand's COVID-19 testing system at the border as more New Zealanders arrive from overseas, Health Minister Dr David Clark says.

"We took swift action at the start of the outbreak to bolster our testing and our programme has served us well to date. With over 340,000 tests done to date, we have the highest rate of tests 'per confirmed COVID-19 case' in the world," David Clark said.

"The greatest risk for us now is the thousands of New Zealanders coming back from global hotspots so our testing strategy will focus on our border.

"The Ministry of Health is already testing people in managed isolation and quarantine facilities at days 3 and 12, and a negative result is required for the day 12 test before people are allowed to leave their quarantine facility.

"Under our enhanced strategy, priority for testing will be given to those who are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 which is our border and airline staff and those arriving back in New Zealand.

These workers include:

Border workers in customs, biosecurity, immigration and aviation security at airports, and the people who clean at international airports or maritime ports in areas/conveniences visited by international arrivals

Staff who work in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, including those who drive people entering the country from the airport to the facilities

International air and maritime crew."Across the wider community, we will continue to test all close contacts of confirmed or probable cases.

"Given the current low levels of influenza in the community rigorous monitoring of testing rates across DHBs will be required to ensure we have confidence inequity of access to testing and also to ensure an adequate level of community testing continues.

"Anyone presenting to primary or secondary care with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will be offered to test even if they have no history of international travel or contact with travellers. This is important for surveillance purposes.

"To ensure our surveillance testing is appropriate and equitable, the Ministry of Health will rigorously monitor testing rates across DHBs and population groups and will conduct a weekly review of testing by each DHB and by ethnic group.

"Importantly, we'll be requiring DHBs to take specific actions to increase access to testing for population groups where there is a significant variation to national or regional average rates.

"The Ministry will also make clear to DHBs the Government's expectation that there will continue to be a low bar to meet to obtain a COVID-19 test.

"If you have symptoms and you're not sure what to do, either call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or call your doctor.

"We are confident this is the best possible approach, and the one we will be moving ahead with into the future. However, we will continue to review our elimination strategy to ensure it remains as effective as possible in the changing environment," David Clark said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

Adani Power board okays delisting from stock exchanges, to buy 96.53 cr shares for Rs 3,264 cr.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen honoured with Royal Mail stamps for band's 50th anniversary

To celebrate legendary rock band Queens golden anniversary, Britains Royal Mail is issuing 13 special postage stamps to honour the group. Formed in 1970, the band, made up of Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon and the late Freddie Mercury...

Thailand's tourism social enterprises help locals hit by coronavirus

By Nanchanok Wongsamuth BANGKOK, June 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Thai travel consultancy Local Alike saw its revenue drop to zero due to the coronavirus outbreak, it started selling products from villages through social media.The ...

World Bank provides cash transfers to help keep Tongan students in school

The Government of Tonga and the World Bank have provided conditional cash transfers to 1,162 Tongan households at a project launch in the Tongan capital, Nukualofa as part of an effort to address the financial constraints many households fa...

2 cr construction workers get nearly Rs 5K cr cash aid in lockdown

New Delhi, Jun 23 PTI&#160;Two crore building and other construction workers BOCW received cash assistance of Rs 4,957 crores during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Ministry of Labour Employment said on Tuesday. In a significant move, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020