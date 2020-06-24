Left Menu
Development News Edition

Office cluster pushes Tokyo coronavirus cases to 1-1/2-month high - NHK

"Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately" as people have emerged from the capital's 'Stay Home' initiative, she told reporters earlier. "Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it's difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices," Koike said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 12:06 IST
Office cluster pushes Tokyo coronavirus cases to 1-1/2-month high - NHK

Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in 1-1/2 months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital. The metropolis, with a population of 14 million, has sought to keep new cases below 20 a day after Japan lifted a state of emergency on May 25. Tokyo has said it could re-impose restrictions if the figure crept up to 50 or more - something that last happened on May 5.

Speaking before the latest figure was reported, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had warned of a "large number" on Wednesday as more positive test results followed a cluster of seven infections previously found at the office. "Clusters in the workplace have become a big problem lately" as people have emerged from the capital's 'Stay Home' initiative, she told reporters earlier.

"Businesses like eateries are taking steps to create partitions and such, but it's difficult to see what kind of precautions are being taken at offices," Koike said. "The latest case tells us that offices can become clusters too, so we'd like everyone to think again about what a new normal for the workplace should look like."

Koike said that in addition to the latest results from the office, more than 10 cases emerged from group testing in Shinjuku - an area known for its nightlife - on Wednesday. Still, Tokyo - like the rest of Japan - has been spared the kind of explosive outbreak seen elsewhere, with some 5,800 coronavirus cases and 323 deaths so far.

In all of Japan, about 18,000 have tested positive and 965 have died so far from the COVID-19 illness. Globally, more than 9.26 million people have tested positive and some 475,880 have died. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

Science News Roundup: Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse on the longest day of the year; Frigid dwarf planet Pluto may have started out its life as a hothead and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

'#BlackAF' renewed for second season by Netflix

BlackAF, starring Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones, will return for another season, Netflix has announced. Created by Barris, who is best known for Black-ish, the renewed comedy series explores themes of parenting, relationships, race and cul...

BJP announces two candidates for Bihar MLC elections

The Central Election Committee of BJP announced Samrat Chaudhary and Sanjay Prakash as its candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council MLC elections in Bihar on Wednesday. The announcement of the names of the two candidates was done thr...

French industrial confidence improves less than expected in June

French industrial confidence rose in June from depths plumbed during the countrys coronavirus lockdown although not by as much as expected, a monthly survey showed on Wednesday. The INSEE official stats agency said its index of industrial m...

Nucleus Research Recognizes Infor as Leader in Workforce Management in Latest Value Matrix

Report highlights industry-tailored solutions, AI capabilities and ease of useMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced that Infor Workforce Management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020