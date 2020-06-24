Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against coronavirus

Indonesian authorities complained on Wednesday that hundreds of people had refused testing for the new coronavirus as social taboos emerge as another obstacle to stopping its spread in the world’s fourth-most populous nation. Indonesia has the highest number of reported infections in Southeast Asia, surpassing 49,000, while at least 2,573 people have died, according to official data, the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside China.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 24-06-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 14:54 IST
Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Indonesian authorities complained on Wednesday that hundreds of people had refused to test for the new coronavirus as social taboos emerge as another obstacle to stopping its spread in the world's fourth-most populous nation.

Indonesia has the highest number of reported infections in Southeast Asia, surpassing 49,000, while at least 2,573 people have died, according to official data, the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside China. Despite an acceleration in infections, this week hundreds of traditional traders in Bali and Sumatra refused to get tested, even as a bustling, densely packed markets have emerged as common coronavirus infection points, officials said.

In Bali, authorities had aimed to test 2,200 traders in the area of Tabanan but on Tuesday 200 traders failed to turn up. "They are afraid of the stigma," Klungkung Regent Nyoman Suwirta, told Reuters, "That later if it is discovered they will have to be isolated."

Authorities at Solok market in West Sumatra said 150 there had also refused to be tested. "Maybe there is fear, maybe there is trauma, we need to explore the reasons why," said Jasman Rizal, the spokesperson of West Sumatra's COVID-19 Taskforce, "The government must take persuasive action and educate."

Indonesia's 270 million people are spread across 18,000 islands that span more than 5,000 km (3,000 miles). Some villages in Java and Kalimantan have not allowed funerals for those who have died from COVID-19, afraid the burials could spread the disease, while local doctors have reported that some patients exhibiting symptoms have refused to go to designated coronavirus hospitals because of the stigma they might face.

In Sulawesi, one community forcibly retrieved the bodies of suspected coronavirus victims from hospitals so they can be buried according to religious ritual rather than COVID-19 protocol. The application of social distancing measures has varied across the country, with some communities paying little heed to them.

Sulfikar Amir, a disaster sociologist at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, told Reuters that stigma arises from limited information. "Stigma is an indicator of how communication and information dissemination in Indonesia hasn't been successful," he said.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Recycling of material should be implemented to reduce dredging cost: Mandaviya

Minister of State for Shipping IC Shri Mansukh Mandaviya today chaired a video conference, for recycling of dredging material with officials of Ministry of Shipping, Dredging Corporation of India, Indian Port Association, Inland Waterways A...

India's Vaishali qualifies for Speed Chess Championship GP; joins Humpy, Harika

Indias International Master R Vaishali has qualified for the FIDE Chess.com Womens Speed Chess Championship Grand Prix which begins later on Wednesday. The Chennai player, sister of young chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, joins Indias top two...

Blaze causes major damage to Unicharm factory in India

A fire at an Indian factory owned by a subsidiary of Japans Unicharm Corporation caused huge damage on Wednesday, officials said.Rajesh Bhatt, a senior official at Ahmedabads municipal fire service, told Reuters that about 125 staff and 31 ...

EdgeVerve Positioned as a 'Leader' in Process Discovery and Mining by NelsonHall

BENGALURU, India, June 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, was recently positioned as a Leader in the NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation And Assessment Tool NEAT, 2020 in the Automation Focus market se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020