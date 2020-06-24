Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss gov't to assume COVID-19 test costs, launch tracing app

Switzerland's government will pay for coronavirus testing, it said on Wednesday, as it approved the launch of its proximity tracing app from Thursday to prevent a resurgence of the virus as restrictions are relaxed. The government said it would take over costs for all virus and antibody tests, and would simplify the system for testing, effective from Thursday, the same day when an app to alert individuals potentially exposed to the virus will go live.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 24-06-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 17:36 IST
Swiss gov't to assume COVID-19 test costs, launch tracing app
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland's government will pay for coronavirus testing, it said on Wednesday, as it approved the launch of its proximity tracing app from Thursday to prevent a resurgence of the virus as restrictions are relaxed.

The government said it would take over costs for all virus and antibody tests, and would simplify the system for testing, effective from Thursday, the same day when an app to alert individuals potentially exposed to the virus will go live. Switzerland's restrictions have been eased in recent weeks, with shops and schools reopening, along with restaurants - although with limits on the number of people allowed to be present.

Until now, coronavirus tests were partly paid for by the regional governments and individual health insurance schemes, meaning some people had to pay themselves. "This scheme has meant that not all patients have been treated the same," the government said. "There has been a danger that people are not being tested when they have to pay for it themselves."

It said it would pay 169 Swiss francs ($178.72) for virus tests and 113 francs for antibody tests. So far 1,682 people have died in Switzerland from COVID-19.

While the country's infection rate has slowed, with 31,376 people testing positive for the virus, new infections ticked up on Wednesday, according to figures from the Federal Office of Health, with 44 more cases than the day before. The government also on Wednesday approved regulations allowing its voluntary COVID-19 tracing app--with which it hopes to alert people potentially infected with the virus, so they can be quarantined and prevent its spreading--to go live.

Under the system, an infected person enters a code onto their mobile phone, and if they come within 1.5 metres of someone else with the app, a message is sent telling the exposed person they may have caught the virus, so they can be tested. The app's installation is voluntary and potentially exposed persons will only be notified with the express consent of the infected individual, the regulation says.

Proximity data will be destroyed after 14 days. ($1 = 0.9456 Swiss francs)

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha FC rope in young Indian duo of Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva

Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of youngsters Isak Vanlalruatfela and Paul Ramfangzauva ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League ISL. Both Isak and Paul played for I-League side Aizawl FC in the previous season...

Health News Roundup: Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-out; Social taboos hinder Indonesia's fight against coronavirus and more

Northern Ireland drags feet on abortion a year after UK orders roll-outAlmost a year after the British parliament voted to legalise abortion in Northern Ireland, one of the last regions in Western Europe with a ban, women there face gaps in...

NGT directs CPCB to recover Rs 71.62 lakh fine from Railways over air pollution

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board to recover a fine of Rs 71.62 lakh from Northern Railways noting that it has failed to stop air pollution around the Shakurbasti railway station here due ...

Sebi comes out with guidelines on order-to-trade ratio for algo trades

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday put in place new framework on order-to-trade ratio OTR of algo orders placed by stock brokers. Algorithmic trading or algo in market parlance refers to orders generated at a super-fast speed by the use of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020