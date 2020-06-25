Left Menu
Maharashtra Medical Education Dept asks MUHS, DMER to publish timetable 45 days before exams

Medical Education and Drugs Department (MED), Maharashtra (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MED) on Wednesday asked the Directorate of Medical Education Research (DMER) and the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) to publish the timetable 45 days before exams for AYUSH and other courses. The MED also directed that one day's gap between each paper must be given.

"The MED GoM decides to hold exams for medical, AYUSH and other MUHS Courses. Direct Directorate of Medical Education Research and MUHS to publish timetable 45 days before the date of exams and a day's gap between each of the papers," said the MED in a tweet. Maharashtra Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that the state government has taken steps to conduct these examinations as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission. He further said that the safety of students in times of COVID-19 is a "top priority".

"Under the leadership of CM Uddhav Thackeray Ji, GoM (Government of Maharashtra) has taken steps to conduct medical exams of all branches of health sciences as per the guidelines of the National Medical Commission. We are watchful of the COVID-19 pandemic, student safety and interest is our top priority," he tweeted. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday reported 3,890 new cases, taking the total count to 1,42,900.

The state health department said in a bulletin that 208 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 6,739. A total of 4,161 patients were discharged on Wednesday and the number of discharged patients is presently at 73,792. The recovery rate in the state is 51.64 per cent. (ANI)

