Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas temporarily halts phased reopening as COVID-19 infections surge

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he was temporarily halting the state's phased economic reopening in response to a recent jump in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business," Abbott said in a statement.

Reuters | Texas | Updated: 25-06-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 22:16 IST
Texas temporarily halts phased reopening as COVID-19 infections surge
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday that he was temporarily halting the state's phased economic reopening in response to a recent jump in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

"This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business," Abbott said in a statement. Texas, the second largest U.S. state by population, has had one of the biggest surges in new coronavirus infections in the country. The state has reported more than 5,000 new cases for three days in a row and hit successive records for COVID-19 hospitalizations for 13 consecutive days.

The proportion of Texans testing positive for the virus has risen to 10%, one of the few states in the country with a double-digit positivity rate. Abbott said businesses that were allowed to open under the state's previous phases can continue to operate at their designated occupancy levels and under the previously set minimum standard health protocols.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Repatriation of 748 Indians stranded in Pak to be completed by Saturday: MEA

Repatriation of 748 Indians, who were stranded in Pakistan due the COVID-19 lockdown, began on Thursday through the integrated checkpost ICP Attari and will continue for the next couple of days, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursda...

Victims and villains: anti-trafficking movement urged to tackle racial bias

Global protests about racism and police brutality should act as a wake-up call to the anti-human trafficking movement over the approach of law enforcement, treatment of Black victims, and a lack of racial diversity, academics and activists ...

From Kenya to Canada, support grows worldwide for homosexuality

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A cceptance of homosexuality is rising broadly across the world, according to a survey published on Thursday, even as sharp divisions persist by region and economic developmen...

Biden to attack Trump on healthcare in election battleground state

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday traveled to must-win Pennsylvania to attack President Donald Trump for what the former vice president will characterize as trying to gut healthcare protections during a pandemic. Biden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020