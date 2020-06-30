Mexico talking to China, AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine -official

Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about trialing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, a senior Mexican official said on Monday. More than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested around the world against the novel coronavirus, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and ravaged the global economy.

Martha Delgado, a Mexican deputy foreign minister, told Reuters her government is seeking to collaborate with different countries and laboratories that are working on experimental vaccines. She said no decision has been made so far. "We've had conversations with the people who are developing the vaccine at the University of Oxford and also directly with AstraZeneca," Delgado said. "We've had conversations with laboratories and the Chinese government."

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca were not immediately available for comment.