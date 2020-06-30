Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:37 IST
Representative Image

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an "alarming" one-day surge in America's second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* More than 2.6 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and 126,126 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0325 GMT on Tuesday.

* The National Hockey League said 26 players have tested positive for COVID-19, including 15 who reported to team facilities for "Phase 2 activities."

* Nearly 300 cases of a rare, life-threatening syndrome in children and adolescents associated with the novel coronavirus have been identified in the United States in two studies in The New England Journal of Medicine.

* Canada is over the worst of the outbreak, but a spike in cases in the United States and elsewhere shows Canadians must remain vigilant as the economy reopens, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

* Brazil registered 692 more deaths and 24,052 new cases. The country still faces a "big challenge" to curb the coronavirus pandemic and should do more to integrate its efforts at different levels of government, a top World Health Organization official said. Mexico reported 3,805 new infections and 473 new deaths.

* Panama registered a record 1,099 new cases and while deaths climbed by 16.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* The state of South Australia canceled its scheduled reopening to other parts of the nation, citing more infections in neighboring Victoria.

* Thailand will allow pubs and bars to reopen on Wednesday and plans to let in some foreign travelers.

* Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his government to prepare restrictions similar to the hard lockdown that the nation imposed in March-May after a recent sharp rise in infections.

* A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential "pandemic virus", a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran on Monday recorded 162 deaths, its highest number of fatalities within a 24-hour period.

* Bahrain said it would pay 50% of salaries for private company workers in sectors that were hard-hit by the pandemic.

* Nigeria will let people travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1, as authorities moved to relax some coronavirus restrictions.

* Senegalese President Macky Sall on Monday said he had decided to lift a state of emergency over COVID-19 to support the struggling economy.

EUROPE

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out his plan to spend the British economy out of its crisis, with a speech on Tuesday promising to fast-track 5 billion pounds ($6.15 billion) of infrastructure investment.

* A lockdown was imposed on Monday in the city of Leicester, which has higher COVID-19 infection rates than anywhere else in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Gilead Sciences Inc priced its COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir at $2,340 per patient for wealthier nations.

* Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for human trials, making it India's first domestic candidate to get the green light from the government's drug regulator.

* A combination of antiviral drugs used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in a large-scale randomized trial, British scientists said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian shares rose after data showed China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, a hopeful sign for a global economy still struggling to recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

* Argentina's economic activity plunged 26.4% in April, the country's official statistics agency said on Monday, the worst monthly fall on record.

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

