We cannot continue to be prisoners of COVID crisis, says UK PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:53 IST
"We cannot continue, simply, to be prisoners of this crisis," he said in a speech in central England. "If the COVID crisis has taught us one thing, it's that this country needs to be ready for what may be coming, and we need to be able to move with levels of energy and speed that we have not needed for generations."
