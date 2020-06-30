Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA-Nuggets shut down training center after COVID-19 positives -reports

The Denver Nuggets closed their training facility over the weekend after two members of their party that was set to travel to Orlando for the season's restart tested positive for COVID-19, American media reported on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:56 IST
NBA-Nuggets shut down training center after COVID-19 positives -reports

The Denver Nuggets closed their training facility over the weekend after two members of their party that was set to travel to Orlando for the season's restart tested positive for COVID-19, American media reported on Tuesday. The Denver Post and ESPN reported that the team's 35-person party made up of players, coaches and staff was tested on Saturday. The reports did not specify who tested positive but said the facility will be reopened based on the results of ongoing tests. The team and the league did not comment on the reports.

Last week, the league said 16 of 302 players had tested positive for COVID-19 and were in self-isolation. The team was set to travel on July 7 to Florida where the NBA plans to restart the suspended season on July 30 at Disney World, with all games, practices and housing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Orlando resort.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said this month that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus in March while center Nikola Jokic tested positive in Serbia last week. The Nuggets are third in the Western Conference standings, behind the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers, and they are scheduled to play the Miami Heat on Aug. 1 in their first game after the hiatus.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IAF team fits indigenous airborne locust control system on Mi-17 helicopters

The Indian Air Force has indigenously modified two Mi-17 helicopters for atomised airborne spraying of pesticide to deal with locust attack, according to a statement issued by the IAF on Tuesday. Using all indigenous components, the atomise...

Fauci says no guarantee U.S. will have effective COVID-19 vaccine, warns spread 'could get very bad'

The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the governments top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans ...

Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised the price of a 900-gramme loaf of partially subsidised bread to 2,000 pounds from its pre-October-crisis price of 1,500 pounds in the first such price change in eight years. The pound, which is offi...

Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow

Twelve million Mexicans have lost their jobs since March as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and the number of people working in the informal sector shot up significantly, official data showed on Tuesday. The economic part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020