'Pharmalagasy' to produce 15000 CVO+ capsules/minute, says President Rajoelina

Antananarivo | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:11 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SE_Rajoelina)

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina has visited the 'Pharmalagasy' pharmaceutical factory in Tanjombato on June 30 where the President of the Republic has announced that the three laboratories of this factory will be able to produce up to fifteen thousand (15 000) units of CVO + capsules per minute.

He said, "International standard clinical trials and rigorous production tests are underway. Within a month, it will produce CVO + capsules for the Malagasy."

Andry Rajoelina said that laboratory testing on animals is underway. Tests on humans will also be planned before the official launch of this Madagascan drug.

The factory will manufacture both a preventive and a curative specialty. He said the two CVO + specialties will be officially launched within a month.

Furthermore, he stressed during this visit that he is in perfect health, contrary to rumors circulating in social networks that he went outside to receive care against the coronavirus that he had contracted, hence the reason for Prime Minister, Christian Ntsay's intervention at the Nation last Sunday, in his place.

"I am doing well, I do not have coronavirus. We have medicines for COVID-19, so you don't have to go abroad to get treatment, "he said.

