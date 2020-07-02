Left Menu
Development News Edition

India crosses nine million COVID-19 tests

Starting with just one laboratory, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and having 100 in the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated 1000th testing lab, it said. The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, said the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 15:30 IST
India crosses nine million COVID-19 tests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India has crossed the nine-million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till July 1, officials said on Thursday. The officials of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also said there are now 1,065 testing labs in the country -- 768 in the public sector and 297 in private. The daily testing capacity is also growing fast, they said, adding it was around 1.5 lakh per day on May 25 and is more than three lakh per day now. As many as 2,29,588 samples were tested on Wednesday, which took the cumulative number to 90,56,173, the country's apex health research body said. Starting with just one laboratory, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and has 100 at the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated the 1000th testing lab, it said.

The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, said the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore. "This has been (made) possible due to the removal of all bottlenecks by the government of India. Various steps taken by the Central government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19," the ministry said. Through a significant step announced by the Central government on Wednesday, COVID-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively of a government doctor. The Centre has strongly advised states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private ones, to prescribe COVID-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines. Reiterating that 'Test-Track-Treat' is the key strategy for early detection and containment of the outbreak, the Centre on Wednesday advised them to take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of child's death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him.

NHRC notice to UP govt over reports of childs death at Kannauj hospital after doctors allegedly refused to attend to him....

Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Kandhamal district

Security personnel on Thursday busted a camp of the CPIMaoist inside a forest in Odishas Kandhamal district and seized explosives and other materials from there, a senior police officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Special Opera...

Priyanka set to shift to Lucknow, Sheila Kaul's home renovated for her: UP Cong leaders

The government order asking Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate a Delhi bungalow is set to speed up her shifting base to Lucknow, where party veteran Sheila Kauls house was renovated months back for her, according to politicians...

SLC optimistic going ahead with T20 league in August

Sri Lanka Cricket SLC is optimistic about going ahead with the Lanka Premier League LPL in August, despite the Sri Lankan government pushing back the August 1 reopening of the countrys main airport in Katunayake. Last week, Sri Lankas sport...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020