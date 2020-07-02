Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal near deal to take controlling stake in TAP airline - sources

To reach an agreement, the government managed to convince Brazilian airline Azul, founded and part-owned by Neeleman, to give up its right to convert a 90 million euro loan granted in 2016 into shares of TAP, one of the sources said. The government is expected to announce its final decision on TAP's future on Thursday afternoon after a cabinet meeting.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:39 IST
Portugal near deal to take controlling stake in TAP airline - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal's government and private shareholders in ailing flagship airline TAP are close to a deal that would give the state a controlling stake while avoiding a full-scale nationalization, two sources with knowledge of the talks said. The state currently holds a 50% stake in TAP.

One of the sources said the negotiations had accelerated in the early hours of Thursday, leading to a draft agreement under which Brazilian-American aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman would cease being a TAP shareholder, while Portuguese entrepreneur Humberto Pedrosa would stay on. Neeleman and Pedrosa are the two partners in the Atlantic Gateway consortium that has a 45% stake in the airline and has until now resisted government plans to grant TAP a 1.2 billion euro ($1.35 billion) rescue loan that would entail more government control.

Like a string of other airlines, TAP asked for help in April after a collapsing demand for travel in the coronavirus pandemic forced it to suspend almost all of its nearly 2,500 weekly flights. The European Commission approved the rescue loan earlier this month. A second source said the agreement was almost sealed, only missing a few details, namely regarding the exact increase in the state's ownership and the final stake for Pedrosa.

The Infrastructure Ministry declined to comment. To reach an agreement, the government managed to convince Brazilian airline Azul, founded and part-owned by Neeleman, to give up its right to convert a 90 million euro loan granted in 2016 into shares of TAP, one of the sources said.

The government is expected to announce its final decision on TAP's future on Thursday afternoon after a cabinet meeting. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday a "stable solution" for TAP would be announced very soon. TAP reported a first-quarter net loss of 395 million euros.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to constitute National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport

The government is set to constitute a National Compliance Platform against Doping in Sport under the chairmanship of Sports Secretary in line with International Convention adopted by the UNESCO General Conference. The panel will have Indian...

Europe contains jobless rate, but faces summer of discontent

Europe has limited the rise in unemployment caused by the pandemic with a wide array of government support programs, but that cannot hide widespread economic distress and anxiety among workers and small business owners. First the good news ...

Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track in east Delhi

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two minor daughters were found on the rail track at the Mandawali Railway Station in east Delhi on Thursday, an official said. A one-year-old son of the woman was found lying near the bodies and he ...

International tribunal upheld conduct of Indian authorities in Italian tanker case: MEA

An international tribunal dealing with the killing of two Indian fishermen in 2012 by two Italian marines has upheld the conduct of the Indian authorities over the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. MEA Spokesperso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020