Left Menu
Development News Edition

German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure

Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia were forced back into lockdown on June 23 after more than 1,500 workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse and meat processing plant tested positive for COVID-19. The Toennies plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck in North Rhine-Westphalia normally slaughters and processes between 12% to 14% of Germany’s pigs and is an important part of Germany’s pork industry, the Association of German pig farmers said.

Reuters | Hamburg | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 12:56 IST
German pig farmers suffer after abattoir's closure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German pig farming is being disrupted by the closure of one of the country's largest slaughterhouses after a coronavirus outbreak, an industry association said on Friday. Some 600,000 people in Guetersloh in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia were forced back into lockdown on June 23 after more than 1,500 workers at the Toennies slaughterhouse and meat processing plant tested positive for COVID-19.

The Toennies plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck in North Rhine-Westphalia normally slaughters and processes between 12% to 14% of Germany's pigs and is an important part of Germany's pork industry, the Association of German pig farmers said. A date for the plant's reopening has not yet been announced. "Each week of the plant's closure is forcing about 100,000 pigs to remain on farms even though they are ready to be slaughtered," said the association. "The pig farmers are the victims of the plant's closure."

The outbreak at the meat processing plant has sparked a debate about standards in Germany's food industry and its reliance on migrant labor, particularly from Romania. Virus outbreaks at meatpacking plants in the United States have also disrupted pig farming.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

PM's visit to Ladakh to boost morale of 'valorous soldiers': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ladakh and said the tour will boost the morale of our valorous soldiers. Modis visit to Ladakh came amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian ...

Calcultta HC additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee passes away

Calcutta High Court additional judge Justice Protik Prakash Banerjee died on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He passed away around 5.14 am at a city hospital today. He was 51 years old.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expre...

Prior approval for power supply equipment imports from China mandatory: Govt

The power ministry has made prior permission mandatory to import electricity equipment - used in supply network - from prior reference countries like China and Pakistan. The decision taken by the ministry amid stand-off with China at the bo...

Air France : 1,022 jobs to be cut at HOP! airline - union representative

Some 1,022 jobs will be cut at Frances HOP airline as parent Air France prepares to shed jobs to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, CGT union representative Joel Rondel said on Friday.Air France managers are meeting with labour unions to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020