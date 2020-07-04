Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as England's lockdown eases

England takes its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life on Saturday as people are finally allowed to drink in a pub, get a haircut or have a meal in a restaurant for the first time in over three months. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everybody had to behave responsibly and maintain social distancing to support businesses and not risk a second wave of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 04:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 04:31 IST
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen as England's lockdown eases

England takes its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life on Saturday as people are finally allowed to drink in a pub, get a haircut or have a meal in a restaurant for the first time in over three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said everybody had to behave responsibly and maintain social distancing to support businesses and not risk a second wave of the coronavirus. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight while pubs will be allowed to start serving from 0500 GMT on so-called "Super Saturday", sparking worries of pent-up over-indulgence.

Johnson said his message was to "enjoy summer safely" and not undo the progress made in knocking back the pandemic. He said workers in pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses had made an heroic effort to prepare for reopening.

"The success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly," he said. "We must not let them down." Police said they were "absolutely prepared" for the pubs reopening.

But customers might find the atmosphere inside rather different from the usual Saturday-night scrum. Numbers will be limited, no one will be allowed to stand at the bar and there will be no live music. Patrons will also have to give their details to allow tracers to identify them if anyone later tests positive.

JD Wetherspoon, one of the biggest chains, said it had invested 11 million pounds ($14 million) in safety measures. Most of its pubs in England will open at the usual time of 8 a.m. on Saturday. It is not taking bookings, but said at busy times numbers would be controlled by staff.

(Editing by Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Champion Nats reassemble amid growing challenges

Repeating as a champion never is easy and as the Washington Nationals reassembled Friday for the first time since March, their challenges already are mounting. Catcher Welington Castillo is the latest Nationals player who will skip the upco...

Iran threatens retaliation after what it calls possible cyber attack on nuclear site

Iran will retaliate against any country that carries out cyber attacks on its nuclear sites, the head of civilian defence said, after a fire at its Natanz plant which some Iranian officials said may have been caused by cyber sabotage.The Na...

Trump readies fiery speech for Mount Rushmore July Fourth

President Donald Trump planned a fiery Mount Rushmore speech on Friday night including denunciations of protesters he says are trying to tear down the nations history. Hes adding the condemnation of those who pull down statues to a big fire...

Motor racing-Jimmie Johnson becomes first NASCAR driver to contract COVID-19

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has become the first NASCAR driver to test positive for COVID-19 and will miss this weekends Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports said on Friday. Johnson, who will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020