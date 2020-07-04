Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus

Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a team of WHO (World Health Organisation) will visit the country next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 11:00 IST
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid global concerns that China delayed giving information regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak, a team of WHO (World Health Organisation) will visit the country next week to investigate the origins of the virus and its spread to human beings.

The visit will take place more than six months after the WHO's Country Office in China picked up a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on cases of 'viral pneumonia'. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in January about an agreement with China for sending a team of international experts "as soon as possible" to work on increasing the understanding of the outbreak. COVID-19 has killed over 500,000 people in the world and cases and deaths are increasing by the day.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO said that a "thorough investigation" needs to be done into the origins of the virus. She said that the WHO has been working with the Chinese government for the visit. "A team is going to China next week to investigate the origins of the virus," Swaminathan told ANI.

"What is needed now is a good investigation going back before December to find out where and how it jumped from animal to human. Was there any intermediate animal or not or it directly jumped from bat to humans which are also possible? Bats have been implicated in other viral diseases -- Nipah for example. It is possible it came directly. It is also possible that there was an intermediate animal-like in the case of SARS. That thorough investigation still needs to be done," she said. Dr. Swaminathan said that the Chinese government had reported an outbreak of "typical pneumonia cases" from Wuhan on December 31.

"Our WHO country office in China picked it up and on January 1, WHO activated its international mechanisms which we do as part of international health regulations whenever there's any new signal gets reported. It is conveyed to everyone so that the whole world knows about it," she said. Dr. Swaminathan said that sequences show that the virus causing COVID-19 is very similar to bat viruses.

"We do not know more than that in the sense where and how it originated. We know from the virus sequences that it is very similar to bat viruses. A lot of studies have been done in South-East Asia to show that bats have lots of coronaviruses. There are over 500 types of coronaviruses. There are also previous studies showing that populations living in southern China and even in other countries of South-East Asia have antibodies to coronaviruses," she said. The pandemic has grown to more than 10 million cases and has caused over 500,000 deaths across the world.

The WHO Director-General had talked on January 29 of his agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the organization would lead a team of international experts to China "as soon as possible" to work with the government on increasing the understanding of the outbreak and to guide global response efforts. On December 31 last year, WHO's Country Office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of 'viral pneumonia' in Wuhan. The next day, WHO requested information on the reported cluster of atypical pneumonia cases in Wuhan from the Chinese authorities.

WHO reported on January 9 that Chinese authorities have determined that the outbreak is caused by a novel coronavirus. The organization said on February 11 that the disease caused by the novel coronavirus would be named COVID-19. There have been reports of China delaying information and warning concerning the novel coronavirus which could have helped in containing its spread in the initial days.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

204 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

As many as 204 new COVID-19 and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 1030 am on Saturday, informed the State Health Department. A total of 19,256 have been reported in the state so far, as per the health department, which inclu...

Tokyo new coronavirus infections over 100 for third day, NHK says

Tokyo confirmed about 130 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK reported. Cases in Tokyo have risen to a two-month high, driven by the spread of ...

Ladakhis raising voice against Chinese intrusion; ignoring warning will cost India: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said patriotic Ladakhis are raising their voice against Chinese intrusion and asked the government to listen to them, asserting that ignoring their warning will cost India dearly. Gandhi also shared ...

England batsman Pope says absence of fans won't affect intensity during first Test against Windies

England middle-order batsman Ollie Pope says the absence of spectators in the first Test against the West Indies starting here on July 8 will not lessen the teams intensity. The three-Test series will be played behind closed doors due to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020