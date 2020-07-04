Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robust health infrastructure important to ensure healthcare facility to all: Rajasthan minister

"Even during the COVID-19 crisis, Rajasthan is one of those states which successfully managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus," he said. IIHMR University Trustee Ashok Agrawal, varsity chairman SD Gupta and others were present in the virtual ceremony.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 20:13 IST
Robust health infrastructure important to ensure healthcare facility to all: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said a robust health infrastructure is important in ensuring healthcare facility to everyone. Looking at the demographics of the state and the increasing population, it is a challenging task to reach every person and facilitate the medical services to them, the minister said.

He, however, added that the state government is making efforts towards achieving the goal of providing services to all with the help of private players and NGOs. Addressing the e-convocation ceremony of the IIHMR University here, Sharma said the state government is trying to facilitate smooth delivery of medical services and spread public awareness across the state through 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign.

The campaign is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. "Even during the COVID-19 crisis, Rajasthan is one of those states which successfully managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

IIHMR University Trustee Ashok Agrawal, varsity chairman SD Gupta and others were present in the virtual ceremony. A total of 216 students, who have been awarded management doctorate degrees, were named in the e-ceremony.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US: Trump signs extension of COVID-relief fund for businesses

US President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a temporary extension of a subsidy programme for small businesses battered by the coronavirus. The legislation extends the June 30 deadline for applying for the programme to August 8. La...

Rajasthan CA plans for 75,000 seater stadium

Rajasthan Cricket Association is planning to construct a state-of-the-art 75,000 seater swanky stadium near the state capital, secretary Mahendra Sharma said on Saturday. When completed, it will be the third-largest cricket stadium in the w...

Pune Mayor contracts coronavirus

Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol said on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he has caught the virus, Mohol tweeted.His condition was stable and he was undergoi...

JD Gaming win fourth straight LPL Summer Split

JD Gaming surged into third place with their fourth straight win Saturday in Chinas League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. JD Gaming 5-2, plus-5 differential swept Invictus Gaming 5-3, 2 with MVP performances by jungler Jin-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020