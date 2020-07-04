Robust health infrastructure important to ensure healthcare facility to all: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday said a robust health infrastructure is important in ensuring healthcare facility to everyone. Looking at the demographics of the state and the increasing population, it is a challenging task to reach every person and facilitate the medical services to them, the minister said.

He, however, added that the state government is making efforts towards achieving the goal of providing services to all with the help of private players and NGOs. Addressing the e-convocation ceremony of the IIHMR University here, Sharma said the state government is trying to facilitate smooth delivery of medical services and spread public awareness across the state through 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign.

The campaign is aimed at making people aware of various health problems and diseases so that they can take preventive steps. "Even during the COVID-19 crisis, Rajasthan is one of those states which successfully managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

IIHMR University Trustee Ashok Agrawal, varsity chairman SD Gupta and others were present in the virtual ceremony. A total of 216 students, who have been awarded management doctorate degrees, were named in the e-ceremony.