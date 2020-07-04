Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka issues guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 positive people

As per the guidelines, after receipt of Covid positive report, the person shall isolate himself/herself at home in a separate room and health team shall visit and assess the suitability of the house for isolation of the person at home and also do triage of the person. The eligibility of home isolation include- the person shall be clinically assigned as asymptomatic/mild case by the treating medical officer/ physician, such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts, and a caregiver should be available on a 24 x 7 basis.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:55 IST
Karnataka issues guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 positive people

Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic and aged less than 60 years shall be permitted to be in "home isolation", according to a new set of COVID-19 related guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Saturday. The guidelines for home isolation of COVID-19 cases have been issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and in view of the evolving coronavirus situation, the state has issued the guidelines, a circular issued by Additional Chief Secretary, (Health and Family Welfare) Jawaid Akhtar said.

"Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in isolation at home and they shall be oriented to the protocol of home isolation," it said. Stating the health team from district health authority or authorised private institution shall visit the house and assess its suitability for home isolation and also do triage of the person, it said, dedicated tele-monitoring link shall be established for daily follow-up of the person during the entire period of home isolation.

According to the circular, the person shall report to the physician/ health authorities about their health status every day, and they shall have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective equipment (facemasks, gloves) to be used during home isolation. The release of the person from home isolation shall be as per the existing discharge protocol of the state for COVID-19, it said, adding the home isolation shall be with the knowledge of the family members, neighbours, treating physician and local health authorities.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday, experts had suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals. As per the guidelines, after receipt of Covid positive report, the person shall isolate himself/herself at home in a separate room and health team shall visit and assess the suitability of the house for isolation of the person at home and also do triage of the person.

The eligibility of home isolation include- the person shall be clinically assigned as asymptomatic/mild case by the treating medical officer/ physician, such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and also for quarantining the family contacts, and a caregiver should be available on a 24 x 7 basis. "Mild fever < 38 c. Oxygen saturation should be > 95 per cent. Age shall be less than 60 years," it said, they shall not have any comorbid conditions like kidney diseases including persons on dialysis, heart diseases, stroke, tuberculosis, cancer, people living with HlV, immune- compromised, on steroids and immune-suppressants, etc.

Requisite facilities for home isolation include a separate well ventilated room with a separate toilet for the person in isolation, the guidelines said. The person shall stay in the identified room and away from other persons in the home (especially the elderly and those with comorbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, etc).PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said. According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Ministers Office who had undergone the test was foun...

Golf-Matsuyama goes bogey-free to grab clubhouse lead in Detroit

Japans Hideki Matsuyama fired his lowest round since late February to grab the early, third-round clubhouse lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, while overnight co-leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk teed off. Matsuyama, who mis...

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday decided to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6 due to a spurt in coronavirsus cases in the city. The decision has, however, been strongly opposed by the Oudh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020