Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases

Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus casesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:00 IST
Russia's official coronavirus case tally, the fourth largest in the world, rose to 687,862 on Monday after officials reported 6,611 new infections in the last 24 hours. Authorities also said 135 people had died overnight, bringing Russia's official death toll to 10,296.
India overtook Russia over the weekend as the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil, which have the largest reported caseloads.
