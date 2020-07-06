Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2020 13:00 IST
Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's official coronavirus case tally, the fourth largest in the world, rose to 687,862 on Monday after officials reported 6,611 new infections in the last 24 hours. Authorities also said 135 people had died overnight, bringing Russia's official death toll to 10,296.

India overtook Russia over the weekend as the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil, which have the largest reported caseloads.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Phillippines records highest single-day jump; British consortium ends after making over 13,000 ventilators and more

Health News Roundup: China reports eight new coronavirus cases; WHO halts hydroxychloroquine in COVID trials and more

World News Roundup: Mexico surpasses France in coronavirus death toll; Flood death toll hits 20 in Japan and more

US News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus cases rise by over 53,000; Florida sees coronavirus cases spike to new daily record and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus patient flees from hospital in UP

A coronavirus patient admitted in a government hospital here fled after giving a slip to the hospital staff, police said on Monday. The patient, a resident of Revti area of Ballia, was admitted at the L 1 COVID hospital in Basantpur on Jul...

Tropical Storm Edouard forms over far North Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Sunday evening over the far North Atlantic, but posed no immediate threat to land. The storm had top sustained winds of 40 mph 65 kph and was centered at 11 p.m. EDT about 685 miles 1,100 kilometers south-so...

Chinese Army removing tents, seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley: Sources

In the first sign of de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese Army has removed tents and started to withdraw its troops from Galwan Valley as decided during high-level talks between the two militaries, government sources said...

6,611 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in last 24 hours

Moscow Russia, July 6 SputnikANI Russia has recorded 6,611 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 6,87,862, the response centre said Monday. The new cases were registered in all 85 regions, and 1,90...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020