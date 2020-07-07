Egypt reports first drop below 1,000 new COVID-19 cases since May 27

Left Menu
In total 76,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported and 3,422 deaths, including 79 on Monday, the ministry said in a statement. Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists last week after tourism came to halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2020 03:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 02:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt reported 969 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the health ministry said, the first drop below 1,000 registered daily since May 27.

Egypt reopened resorts to foreign tourists last week after tourism came to halt in March under measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak. But Egypt was not on an initial "safe list" of 14 countries for resumption of non-essential travel to the European Union, announced last week. Tourism accounts for 5% of Egypt's economic output, according to the government. But analysts put the figure as much as 15% if jobs indirectly related to the sector are included.

