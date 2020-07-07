Tamil Nadu CM to inaugurate COVID-19 hospital in Chennai

The National Centre of Ageing in Chennai's Guindy district has been converted into a special facility for coronavirus patients and will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday. The new COVID-19 care centre will have 750 new hospital beds, out of which 300 beds are with oxygen, 250 are without and 200 beds are fitted with ventilators.

According to Dr K Narayansamy, Director of the facility, special features like a Yoga room, library, TV viewing room have been included to relieve the patients of mental stress while they will undergo treatment. "We have also increased the staff by calling in specialists from other centres. The hospital now has 100 doctors, 150 nurses and 200 healthcare workers ready to take care of COVID-19 patients," Narayansamy told ANI.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has a total of 114,978 COVID-19 positive cases, including 46,836 active cases and 66,571 recoveries. Around 1,571 fatalities have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)