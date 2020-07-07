Two senior district officials test positive for COVID-19 in Ballia
The chief surgeon of the district hospital here and the district supply officer have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Sub-divisional Magistrate, Sarvesh Kumar Yadav, said the reports of the two came on Monday night.
Besides the two, a pharmacist at the district hospital also tested positive for COVID-19. The Ballia district administration has declared a lockdown in urban areas of the district till July 10.
In another development, a case has been registered against a COVID-19 patient, who had fled from a hospital in the district on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Yadav, said. The patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2.
