Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two senior district officials test positive for COVID-19 in Ballia

The chief surgeon of the district hospital here and the district supply officer have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Sub-divisional Magistrate, Sarvesh Kumar Yadav, said the reports of the two came on Monday night. Besides the two, a pharmacist at the district hospital also tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 13:51 IST
Two senior district officials test positive for COVID-19 in Ballia

The chief surgeon of the district hospital here and the district supply officer have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Sub-divisional Magistrate, Sarvesh Kumar Yadav, said the reports of the two came on Monday night.

Besides the two, a pharmacist at the district hospital also tested positive for COVID-19. The Ballia district administration has declared a lockdown in urban areas of the district till July 10.

In another development, a case has been registered against a COVID-19 patient, who had fled from a hospital in the district on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Yadav, said. The patient was admitted to the hospital on July 2.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HC order police inquiry against doctor for helping accused, convicts come out of jail

A doctor, who was allegedly helping accused and convicts in getting bail or released from custody despite suspension of his licence, has come under the scanner of the Delhi High Court which directed the police to conduct an inquiry into the...

UK lagging behind on mandatory face masks, warns Nobel scientist Venki

Nobel laureate Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, one of the UKs most prominent scientists and President of the Royal Society, on Tuesday warned that the country is lagging behind others in the mandatory use of face masks to prevent the rapid spread...

Happy that Indian cricket got MS Dhoni, he's unbelievable: Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said that hes happy that Indian cricket was able to get a player like Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday today. Ganguly sai...

UK says it can draw investment and defend values after Huawei row

Britain can both remain a popular destination for foreign investment and stand up for its values, its business minister said on Tuesday after China warned that a dispute over tech firm Huawei could lead to many consequences.Tensions have mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020